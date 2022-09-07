Suspect Confesses to 1971 Slaying of Maryland Deputy Sheriff: Police

Detectives closed the 51-year-old homicide of a Montgomery County special deputy sheriff last week.

Capt. James Tappen Hall was found face down in a parking lot at the Manor Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, at about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 23, 1971, police said. Hall was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and died three days later.

Police believe Hall interrupted a home burglary in progress, but the case never was solved.

Last October, Montgomery County police’s Cold Case Unit took up the case on the 50th anniversary of Hall’s homicide.

Investigators reviewed the evidence and interviewed witnesses for almost a year before setting their sites on Larry David Beckett, who had been interviewed by police in 1973 but never named a suspect, police said.

Beckett began using the name Smith in 1975, police said, and had been living in New York for 45 years.

Smith confessed to the homicide Thursday during an interview with investigators in New York, police said. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Smith waived extradition and is expected in Maryland by the end of the week, police said.

Hall’s homicide is the oldest cold case Montgomery County police have ever solved.