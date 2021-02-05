Build Your Ultimate Super Bowl Spread With News4's Favorite Recipes

For some of us, the Super Bowl isn’t only about football: It’s also a big of a celebration of the cheesiest, crispiest and sauciest food we can lay our hands on.

The Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, so it’s time to make your feasting game plan. All these family favorites can be easily made with just the right number of ingredients for your pandemic pod or household.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Try out these recipe picks from the News4 Today family cookbook to really impress.

Mr. Lyan’s Custom Super Bowl LV Cocktail

Jummy Olabanji reached out to bar visionary Ryan Chetiyawardana (AKA Mr. Lyan), the owner of Silver Lyan cocktail bar at The Riggs Washington D.C. Chetiyawardana has won countless international awards for his creations — but this one is just for you.

Here’s what Chetiyawardana said about this recipe:

“You want something that's going to pace throughout the game, so something long is ideal. This can be batched up to serve a group if your bubble allows a small gathering, but also gives some repeat serves if you just need a top up!”

“Taking inspiration from Super Bowl LV, it references both the teams and their places of origin, and an ingredient to represent each roman numeral of this year's game.”

LV Punch (serves 4 but scale accordingly)

6 oz Legent bourbon (or any bourbon you have at home)

2 oz Sweet Vermouth

2 oz Florida pink grapefruit juice

2 oz honey water (honey dissolved equal parts with water)

8 dashes peychaud bitters

10 oz Ginger Beer

Add all to a punch bowl over a block of ice and stir. Serve in rocks glasses over ice, garnished with an orange wheel and a sprig of rosemary.

Eun Yang’s “Best Use for Leftover Chicken” Buffalo Dip

2 cups shredded chicken (rotisserie, baked chicken, leftovers — whatever you have)

2 8 oz packages of cream cheese, softened (this is important for mixing)

½ cup mayo mixed with ½ cup blue cheese crumbles (can substitute ½ cup blue cheese dressing)

¼- ½ cup of extra blue cheese crumbles (optional—I skip, but if you love blue cheese, go for it.)

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese plus extra for the top (can substitute other cheese)

Any spices you’d like to add to taste.

1 12 oz bottle of Frank’s Red Hot sauce (can us your favorite hot sauce but Frank’s works best)

Fritos scoops or tortilla chips for dipping

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Mix shredded chicken and whole bottle of hot sauce in one bowl.

Mix cream cheese, mayo/blue cheese mix, cheese in a separate larger bowl until well combined.

Add chicken mix to cheese mix.

Put the whole thing into a 9x13 baking dish, top with shredded cheese.

Bake at 375 for 20-25 minutes.

Serve with chips for dipping.

Melissa Mollet’s Wings With a Breakfast-y Twist

"I have a few things I like to make for the Super Bowl but I had to go with this one," Melissa says. "It's my husband's recipe (he makes these wings often) and they are INSANELY good. Try them out. You won't be sorry — and you'll be licking your fingers for days to come."

pack of chicken wingettes

pancake syrup

olive oil

For the rub:

salt

pepper

garlic salt

cumin

Old Bay

cayenne pepper

chili powder

Thaw the wingettes if needed. Place them all in a large Ziploc bag with some olive oil and pancake syrup just to wet them a bit.

Mix all dry rub ingredients together. Start with 1 TSP of each — except for the cumin, cayenne pepper and chili powder — which you can add as desired.

Dump 1/4 of the dry rub into the bag with the wings. Shake well so they are covered. Put in refrigerator overnight to marinate if possible.

When you're ready to cook, heat oven to 400 degrees.

Lay all wings on cookie sheet. Spread remaining dry rub on each side.

Wings should cook for 40 minutes. After 40 minutes, turn off the oven but let them sit for another 10 minutes.

Molette Green’s “Anyone Can Do It” Turkey Nachos

Any kind of chips

Ground Turkey

Cheese (Cheddar, Mexican blend)

Jalapeños

Guacamole

Salsa

Sour cream

Salsa con queso

Sauté ground meat with your favorite seasonings

Warm first layer of chips and cheese in the oven.

Layer with all the ingredients. Top it off with melted cheese.

Chuck Bell's New Keto Chili Recipe

"My better half is doing keto," Storm Team4 Meteorologist Chuck Bell said. To find something that works for this ultra-low carb, high-protein diet, Chuck turned to this Keto Chili Recipe from Gnom-Gnom. Low-carb beer and coffee — yes, coffee! — bring out deep, smoky flavors from your stovetop.

How did your Super Bowl spread turn out? Tag @nbcwashington in your photos on Twitter or Instagram or share them on Facebook!