Student Stabbed Near Montgomery Blair High School: Police

The stabbing occurred during a fight at about 10 a.m., Montgomery County police said

By Andrea Swalec

A student at Montgomery Blair High School was stabbed by another student near the school on Monday morning, police say. 

The victim suffered multiple wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said. 

The stabbing occurred during a fight at about 10 a.m., police said. The alleged attacker was not in police custody. 

Chopper4 footage shows sheriff's department vehicles outside the school.

Montgomery County Public Schools said an altercation between students occurred, police were called and the school sheltered in place. Officials were expected to send a message to families later Monday. 

The high school was not on lockdown, police said. 

