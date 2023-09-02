Stream News4: Live and Replays on NBC4 App, Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play & Amazon Fire TV

You can watch a livestream of our News4 programs every day for free on your desktop or mobile device as well as from the NBC Washington app.

STREAMING NEWS4 SHOWS

We also have streaming options available for you. You can watch News4 programs any time on our 24-hour streaming channel NBC Washington, DC News.

You can watch the News4 Rundown live weekdays at 7:30 p.m. on the channel. It's also streaming here.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

NBC Washington, DC News is available on the most popular streaming services. Here's where to find us:

NBC Washington, DC News

Roku Live TV — channel 4141

Samsung TV Plus — channel 1035

Xumo Play — look for the channel name in the Local News section

Amazon Fire TV - Visit the Fire TV home screen, click on the News app and select our channel

Google TV - look for the channel name in the guide

The channel will be coming soon to more streaming services.

WATCH NBC4 ON PEACOCK

Peacock Premium Plus subscribers can watch NBC4 live on the streaming service. Learn more how to find NBC4 on Peacock here.

Want to share this great news? Share this page with your friend and family. Take a moment to follow us on Instagram, Threads and TikTok for special news reports and updates. Also, like our page on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Got a news tip? We want to hear it: Email your tip here.

And if you have any trouble with this stream, please email our digital team here. Follow NBC Washington for the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment: Mobile App | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Newsletters | TikTok | Threads