Shakira's 2024 tour coming to DC: See when and where

Grammy-winning Colombian superstar Shakira is bringing her world tour through Washington, D.C. later this year.
Shakira announced Tuesday the 12 U.S. cities and two Canadian cities being visited on the first leg of her world tour, which begins in North America on Nov. 2 in California and ends Dec. 15 in Detroit.
The tour will make just one stop in the city, on Nov. 25 when she comes to Capital One Arena. Here's a full list of stops on the tour.
Shakira 2024 tour dates
- Nov. 2 - Palm Desert, California -- Acrisure Arena
- Nov. 7 - Phoenix, Arizona -- Footprint Center
- Nov. 9 - Los Angeles, California -- KIA Forum
- Nov. 16 - San Antonio, Texas -- Frost Bank Center
- Nov. 17 - Dallas, Texas -- American Airlines Center
- Nov. 20 - Miami, Florida -- Kaseya Center
- Nov. 23 - Charlotte, North Carolina -- Spectrum Center
- Nov. 25 - Washington, D.C. -- Capital One Arena
- Nov. 30 - Toronto, Ontario -- Scotiabank Arena
- Dec. 5 - Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center
- Dec. 8 - Boston, Massachusetts -- TD Garden
- Dec. 10 - Montreal, Quebec -- Bell Centre
- Dec. 14 - Chicago, Illinois -- United Center
- Dec. 15 - Detroit, Michigan -- Little Caesars Arena
The tour is built around the March 22 release of Shakira's 12th album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women No Longer Cry). The 17-track album is the singer-songwriter's first studio album in seven years.
International tour dates are expected to be announced soon.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on April 22. Shakira's Wolfpack members who join before Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. can access a pre-sale beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 19.
On April 12, Shakira performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California with DJ Bizarrap.