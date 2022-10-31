Montgomery County police

Several Hurt After Montgomery County Police Chase, Crash in Silver Spring

A minivan that police began pursuing in the White Oak area crashed into a bus in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, police say

By Gina Cook

Three people are injured and one person was trapped inside a minivan that crashed into the back of a bus as a police cruiser chased the vehicle in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday afternoon, authorities say.

Medics evaluated three people at the scene of the crash for "traumatic injuries," Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said. Crews rescued a fourth person who was pinned inside the van. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

The dark-colored Toyota minivan crashed into the back of a MetroBus in the area of Georgia Avenue at the D.C.-Maryland line, police said. A Montgomery County police cruiser hit the minivan during the chase, police said, but it's not yet clear if the cruiser hit the van before or after the van crashed into the bus.

Chopper4 video of the crash showed the front of the white four-door cruiser underneath the

Police arrested two people after the crash. Police have not identified them or said what charges they might face.

It's unclear at this time why police pursued the van.

Police said Georgia Ave. is closed off at the D.C. line as they investigate.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

