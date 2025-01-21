Several DC-area school districts announce delays for Wednesday

Several school districts in the D.C. area will open on two-hour delays for the second day in a row as freezing temperatures grip the region.

Northern Virginia school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 22:

Loudoun County Public Schools will open two hours late Wednesday. Administrative offices will open on time.

Maryland school delays for Wednesday, Jan. 22:

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Frederick County Public Schools will open two hours late Wednesday. Offices will open on time. Morning PreK* and Career and Technology Center (CTC) will start two hours late and dismiss one hour later than usual. PM PreK* will start one hour late and will dismiss at the regular time. PM CTC will start 40 minutes late and will dismiss at the regular time. (*Except at FCPS charter schools, where pre-K classes are canceled.)

Montgomery County Public Schools will open two hours late both Wednesday and Thursday. Before-school and childcare programs will also open two hours later than usual, as will MCPS offices. Emergency personnel should report on time, as should 12-month transportation staff, Food and Nutrition Central Production Facility (CPF) and warehouse staff and Department of Maintenance and Operations staff. Field trips and other activities and programs that begin at 10:30 a.m. or earlier will be canceled. Infant and toddler appointments scheduled before 10 a.m. are canceled; services scheduled after 10 a.m. will continue as planned. AM PreK/Head Start and AM PreK Special Education programs are canceled. PM PreK/Head Start and PM PreK Special Education programs will begin at their regular time. All outdoor activities will take place inside.

Prince George’s County Public Schools will open on a two-hour delay Wednesday, as will PGCPS offices. Emergency personnel should report to work on time and are not eligible for liberal leave. There will be no work-study transportation, and those students should not report to school. Vendor-managed care programs will open two hours late. There will be no half-day Early Childhood Center (ECC), half-day special education programs or half-day PreK. Any other school program requiring transportation before noon will not have transportation. All field trips and athletic games will be cancelled. Food services will offer breakfast. All school activities will take place indoors.

See more closings and delays here.

See weather alerts here.