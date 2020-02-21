Local
Crime and Courts

Second Suspect Arrested in Drug-Linked Killing of 17-Year-Old Bradley Brown

By Tracee Wilkins and Andrea Swalec

By Tracee Wilkins and Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of Charles County high schooler Bradley Brown, officials said in court Friday morning.

The suspect's name was not immediately released. Police made the arrest Thursday night.

News of the second arrest in the killing of the 17-year-old emerged at a bond review for the first suspect, 17-year-old Darryl Freeman.

Brown was killed Tuesday in the driveway of his home. The North Point High School senior was the son of a Prince George's County detective and the brother of two county officers.

A suspect was arrested in the killing of 17-year-old Bradley Brown. Brown was shot in his family's driveway in Charles County. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

Police said in court documents in Freeman's case that Brown and Freeman communicated on Snapchat about the possible sale of THC vape cartridges. Each honors student and school athlete had a gun when they met at Brown's home, the documents say.

TikTok 11 hours ago

Viral TikTok ‘Skull Breaker Challenge’ Seriously Injures 13-Year-Old

Crime and Courts 21 hours ago

Guns, Snapchat and THC: Police Detail How a Possible Drug Deal Turned Fatal

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsD.C.
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us