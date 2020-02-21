Second Suspect Arrested in Drug-Linked Killing of 17-Year-Old Bradley Brown

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of Charles County high schooler Bradley Brown, officials said in court Friday morning.

The suspect's name was not immediately released. Police made the arrest Thursday night.

News of the second arrest in the killing of the 17-year-old emerged at a bond review for the first suspect, 17-year-old Darryl Freeman.

#Breaking: In court today during suspect Darryl Freeman’s bond review, it was revealed that there is a co-defendant in the shooting death of Bradley Brown. The second suspect was arrested last night according to testimony. More details soon. https://t.co/on2eitzZ2t — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) February 21, 2020

Brown was killed Tuesday in the driveway of his home. The North Point High School senior was the son of a Prince George's County detective and the brother of two county officers.

Brown was shot in his family's driveway in Charles County.

Police said in court documents in Freeman's case that Brown and Freeman communicated on Snapchat about the possible sale of THC vape cartridges. Each honors student and school athlete had a gun when they met at Brown's home, the documents say.

