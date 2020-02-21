Local
Navy

Second Midshipman Dies at Naval Academy

Shutterstock

A Navy midshipman died on Thursday night, according to a press release from the the Naval Academy. This is the second death of a midshipman this month. 

 The cause of death is still unknown and under investigation. 

Officials said the death from the beginning of February was midshipman Duke Carrillo. He collapsed during the 1.5 mile run of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital. 

The Naval Academy has not yet released the name of the man who passed away Thursday night.

This article tagged under:

NavyNaval Academymidshipmanmidshipman death
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us