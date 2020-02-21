Second Midshipman Dies at Naval Academy

A Navy midshipman died on Thursday night, according to a press release from the the Naval Academy. This is the second death of a midshipman this month.

The cause of death is still unknown and under investigation.

Officials said the death from the beginning of February was midshipman Duke Carrillo. He collapsed during the 1.5 mile run of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test. He was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

The Naval Academy has not yet released the name of the man who passed away Thursday night.

