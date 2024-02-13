Schools delays, closures for rain and snow mix during Tuesday commute

The D.C. area could see rain turn into snow Tuesday morning — making for a messy commute and schools delays — with the biggest impacts to the north and west of the District.

The rain and snow mix will come down fairly heavy and create slippery road conditions between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., Storm Team4 said. The transition from rain to snow will take place around sunrise, but all precipitation will be over before noon.

Around 6 a.m., snow was falling along Interstate 70 towards Hagerstown, Maryland, causing wet road conditions and roads in Leesburg, Virginia, were wet from light rain.

Enjoy 23 calming seconds of snow in Washington County, MD this morning. It’s coming down hard! @ChuckBell4 @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/sJGvT312E5 — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) February 13, 2024

The District may get some slushy snow, with slick or icy roads and reduced visibility possible during the commute.

Here is a list of school delays and closures in the D.C. area:

Schools in DC:

No closures or delays at this time.

Schools in Virginia:

Fairfax County Public Schools will open two hours late.

Fauquier County Public Schools will open two hours late.

Frederick County (Virginia) Public Schools will open two hours late.

Loudoun County Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Schools in Maryland:

Frederick County (Maryland) Public Schools will be closed Tuesday.

Howard County Public Schools will open two hours late.

Montgomery County Public Schools will open two hours late.

Employers:

OPM will be open on Tuesday with an option for unscheduled leave or telework.

Track all closings and delays here.