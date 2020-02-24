School Bus, Car Crash in Rockville; Lanes Blocked

A car crashed head-on into a Montgomery County school bus Monday morning, blocking some lanes and forcing students off, officials say.

No serious injuries were reported, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer said. An ambulance took one person from the crash scene.

The crash occurred at Indianola Drive and Frederick in Rockville, Maryland as the morning rush was heating up.

Passengers were taken off the crashed bus and moved.

