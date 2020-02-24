Local
School Bus, Car Crash in Rockville; Lanes Blocked

No serious injuries have been reported

By NBC Washington Staff

a crash involving a school bus and a car
Chopper4

No serious injuries were reported after a school bus and a car crashed in Rockville, Maryland, on Monday.

A car crashed head-on into a Montgomery County school bus Monday morning, blocking some lanes and forcing students off, officials say.

No serious injuries were reported, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer said. An ambulance took one person from the crash scene.

The crash occurred at Indianola Drive and Frederick in Rockville, Maryland as the morning rush was heating up.

Passengers were taken off the crashed bus and moved.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

