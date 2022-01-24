Richmond's Mayor Says He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

The mayor of Virginia's capital city said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but calls the symptoms “far milder” compared to when he contracted the virus last year — before getting vaccinated and boosted.

Writing on Twitter, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate for five days.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Today, I tested positive for #COVID19. My symptoms are far milder than my infection last year prior to being vaxxed & boosted. I will follow CDC guidance and isolate for 5 days. As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it. Tell those you love to get vaccinated. — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) January 23, 2022

“As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it. Tell those you love to get vaccinated,” Stoney tweeted.

Stoney, 40, announced in January 2021 that he had tested positive for the virus. He became mayor in 2017.