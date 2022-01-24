Virginia

Richmond's Mayor Says He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney speaks at a campaign rally for Terry McAuliffe, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
The mayor of Virginia's capital city said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but calls the symptoms “far milder” compared to when he contracted the virus last year — before getting vaccinated and boosted.

Writing on Twitter, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said he will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate for five days.

“As we continue to live with COVID, no one has to die from it. Tell those you love to get vaccinated,” Stoney tweeted.

Stoney, 40, announced in January 2021 that he had tested positive for the virus. He became mayor in 2017.

