Reward increases to $30K week after DC homicide suspect escapes GW hospital

One week after a man suspected of killing another man escaped police custody at George Washington University Hospital, D.C. police are still searching for him and have upped the reward to $30,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Police arrested Christopher Haynes in Manassas, Virginia, Wednesday, Sept. 6. He is suspected in a shooting on Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast D.C. last month that killed Brent Hayward and injured another person, police said.

While police questioned Haynes in D.C., he complained of pain in his ankle from a previous injury and was taken to GW Hospital, where he managed to escape.

D.C. police said Tuesday they have received numerous reports of possible sightings and they're taking each tip seriously.

"Finding Christopher Haynes is a top priority for the Metropolitan Police Department. The search remains active and ongoing and MPD is working closely with our local and federal partners to ensure that Haynes is brought to justice," the department said in a release.

Police warned that anyone found to be assisting, aiding, abetting, or harboring Haynes would be criminally charged.

Haynes is 30 years old and has a distinctive Washington Nationals curly W tattoo on his throat and was last seen in a T-shirt, shorts and socks. He may still have a handcuff attached to his right wrist.

Haynes managed to get away from two officers at the hospital while they tried to change out his handcuffs, police said last week.

“While the officer was changing out his handcuffs at the hospital, Mr. Haynes physically assaulted that officer and fled from the hospital,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith previously said.

Haynes’ escape led to dozens of police scouring the Foggy Bottom neighborhood on foot and from the sky. Students and staff at George Washington University were told to shelter in place for hours.

Haynes was spotted in the area by a surveillance camera shortly after he escaped but has yet to be caught.

Police have searched areas in D.C. where Haynes is known to frequent, but he could also be heading back to Virginia, Smith had said.

“He has ties to Stafford County, Fauquier County, as well as Prince William County,” she said.

Police do not believe Haynes is still in the neighborhood around GW Hospital. They do not believe he’s armed, but he should be considered dangerous.

An internal investigation will look into the protocol of removing handcuffs to cuff a suspect to a gurney.

