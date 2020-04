A retired D.C. firefighter and Maryland resident has died from the coronavirus, D.C. Fire and EMS says.

#DCsBravest mourn the passing of one of our retired members who fell victim to COVID-19. Francis “Gary” Holmberg, 77, retired in 1988 as Captain of Engine Co. 15 in Anacostia. He was living in Carroll Co. Md. at the time of his death. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/r81G9Pyh3W — DC Fire and EMS #StayHomeDC (@dcfireems) April 6, 2020

Francis "Gary" Holmberg, 77, fell victim to COVID-19, according to the fire department. He retired from D.C. Fire and EMS in 1988, the department said.

Holmberg was a resident of Carroll County.

More than 30 D.C. firefighters have coronavirus and seven of them returned to duty after recovering.