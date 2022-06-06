Southeast DC

Residents Displaced, Firefighter Injured in Southeast DC Fire

Two cats were saved, but one dog died in the fire, according to the fire department.

By NBC Washington Staff

DC Fire and EMS

Several people were displaced and one firefighter was injured Sunday after a building in Southeast D.C. went up in smoke, authorities said.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the blaze sparked on the first floor of a three-story building on the 5000 block of B Street SE.

Residents were rescued through windows using ladders, and none were injured. Officials did not say exactly how many people were displaced.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Two cats were saved, but one dog died in the fire, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Southeast DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us