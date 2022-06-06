Residents Displaced, Firefighter Injured in Southeast DC Fire

Several people were displaced and one firefighter was injured Sunday after a building in Southeast D.C. went up in smoke, authorities said.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the blaze sparked on the first floor of a three-story building on the 5000 block of B Street SE.

Update Working Fire 5000 block B St SE. Several civilians evaluated but not requiring medical transport. #DCsBravest rescued 2 cats & @HumaneRescue requested. Sadly 1 dog has perished. Working on number of displacements. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/CLCTyZWlEJ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 6, 2022

Residents were rescued through windows using ladders, and none were injured. Officials did not say exactly how many people were displaced.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Two cats were saved, but one dog died in the fire, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.