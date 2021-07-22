Jim Vance: 48 Years at News4 in Photos

By NBC Washington Staff

For 48 years at NBC4, Jim Vance’s smooth voice and calm presence made viewers feel that, no matter how bad the news was, it would be OK.

Vance's 11 p.m. shows with longtime broadcast partner Doreen Gentzler were sometimes the highest-rated shows of the entire day. Together for almost 30 years, "Jim and Doreen" — as they were known — were one of the longest-running anchor teams in the country.

Vance announced his diagnosis with cancer in early 2017 and took that opportunity to reflect on the wonderful life he lived. He died on July 22 of that year.

"He will always be part of the fabric of D.C.," one District resident shared on Twitter to mark the four years since Vance's death.

Jackie Bradford, president and general manager of NBC4, spoke from the heart when she announced his passing.

"For more than 45 years, Jim Vance was not only the soul of NBC4 but of the entire Washington area. His smooth voice, brilliant mind and unforgettable laugh leaves each of us with a tremendous void," Bradford said.

12 photos
1/12
2/12
3/12
Jim Vance in 1969, his first year at the station.
4/12
Jim Vance in 1973.
5/12
Jim Vance at the NBC4 news desk in 1973.
6/12
Jim Vance in a News4 promo, 1976.
7/12
Jim Vance reporting from Madison Square Garden in 1976.
8/12
Jim Vance's 20th anniversary interview in 1989.
9/12
Jim Vance in 1990.
10/12
Jim Vance reporting from from Vietnam in 1995.
11/12
Jim Vance interviewing Willard Scott.
12/12
