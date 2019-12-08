NFL

Redskins’ Playoffs Hopes Over After 20-15 Loss to Packers

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Aaron Jones rushed for a season-high 134 yards and a score, Aaron Rodgers threw for 195 yards, and the Green Bay Packers did enough to beat the Redskins 20-15 Sunday.

Jones finished with 16 carries and had his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. Jones also made six catches for 58 yards.

Adrian Peterson became the sixth back in NFL history to reach the 14,000-yard mark. He ran for 76 yards and a score.

Dwayne Haskins completed 16 of 27 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for a complete recap of the game.

This article tagged under:

NFLWashington RedskinsGREEN BAY PACKERSRedskins
