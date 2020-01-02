Redskins Hire Jack Del Rio as Defensive Coordinator

The Redskins have another addition to their coaching staff: Jack Del Rio was hired as the team's defensive coordinator.

"We have a lot of work to do," Del Rio said on Twitter. "Can't wait to get started."

The team made the announcement Thursday morning, days after naming Ron Rivera as their next coach.

Most recently, Del Rio was head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2015-2017.

Del Rio played 11 seasons in the NFL and coached for another 21, a press release from the team said. He's helped improve the records of the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers, the release says.