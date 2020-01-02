Redskins

Redskins Hire Jack Del Rio as Defensive Coordinator

After a 3-13 record this season, the Redskins are shaking up their coaching staff

By NBC Washington Staff

CARSON, CA – DECEMBER 31: Head Coach Jack Del Rio of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on December 31, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Redskins have another addition to their coaching staff: Jack Del Rio was hired as the team's defensive coordinator.

"We have a lot of work to do," Del Rio said on Twitter. "Can't wait to get started."

The team made the announcement Thursday morning, days after naming Ron Rivera as their next coach.

Local

Maryland 1 hour ago

Woman Found Dead in Car in Capitol Heights

transportation 2 hours ago

Ice Closes Part of Connecticut Ave. in Chevy Chase

Most recently, Del Rio was head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2015-2017.

Del Rio played 11 seasons in the NFL and coached for another 21, a press release from the team said. He's helped improve the records of the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers, the release says.

This article tagged under:

Redskinsfootballsports
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us