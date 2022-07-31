Red Line Service Suspended Between Van Ness, Farragut North Stations After Electrical Fire

Red Line Metro service between Van Ness and Farragut North stations is suspended, according to WMATA, after an electrical fire broke out at the Dupont Circle station Saturday night.

Bus shuttles are running every 10 minutes between Red Line stations, WMATA said. Service was still suspended as of Sunday night for "low-voltage cable arching" and service crews on site.

Metro said crews "have been working continuously to make repairs so service is restored... in time for your morning commute." An update is expected at around 4 a.m. Monday.

Red Line trains were first delayed Saturday at 9:30 p.m. between Van Ness and Farragut North Stations after a fire broke out at the Dupont Circle station, and for what WMATA initially said was a “track problem."

DC Fire and Emergency Services were at the scene at 12 a.m. working on an “electrical issue,” according to a tweet. By 3:30 a.m., DC Fire tweeted they had isolated the station's power and the burning had ended.

No injures were reported.

Rail Transit OPS, an independent monitor of WMATA, said that the Red Line delays were due to low-voltage cable fires and an “explosion” in the outbound of Dupont Circle Saturday night between 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

"At this point in the investigation, evidence suggests that there was a failure of a low-voltage electrical cable that led to an electrical fire which damaged adjacent cables," WMATA said in a statement. "The GM has directed rail management to undertake a systemwide inspection of low-voltage power cables, starting with the underground portion of the system."

Many passengers said they were caught off guard, and worried about what transit would look like Monday morning.

"I'm fine with delays—I can't stand the shuttle. That shuttle just now was packed," rider Jonathan Smith said. "And it took like a half hour to go, I don't know, two miles."

"This is the route that I take to work and it is quite time-consuming," passenger Selwin Dsilva said. "The Uber costs about $25, so I have to take the bus.”

In response to the Red Line delays, Randy Clarke, the new Metro general manager, apologized in a tweet for the impact on customers and said that WMATA will conduct an "After Action Review" of the agency's response.

"It is clear this incident could have been handled better, especially in relation to communications on trains and bus shuttles," Clarke wrote.