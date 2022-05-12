Protests at Supreme Court Justices' Homes Spark Security Debate

Protests over abortion rights have erupted near the Washington, D.C.-area homes of Supreme Court justices, sparking a debate about how police should secure those neighborhoods.
A group of demonstrators waving signs marched on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Wednesday night.
About a dozen law enforcement officers, including U.S. Marshals and Montgomery County police, met the protesters. The marchers stayed for about 15 minutes; it’s unclear if anyone was at home, NBC News reported.
Hours earlier, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a joint letter urging the Department of Justice to increase security for the justices and their families.
“Federal law prohibits picketing the home of a judge with the aim to influence the judge’s decision making process,” the letter read.
The governors say they want federal authorities to take the lead on protecting the justices, although state law enforcement agencies have made security plans.
Youngkin also asked Fairfax County to install security perimeters outside the homes of justices who live in Virginia.
Fairfax County Board Chair Jeff McKay declined that request.
He said police can protect the justices' homes and the first amendment rights of protesters.
Protesters have taken to the streets since a leaked draft opinion indicated that some Supreme Court justices are prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision affirming the right to an abortion.
About 150 activists marched Monday night outside Justice Samuel Alito’s house in Virginia.
