Maryland

Protesters in Maryland Push to Re-Open Businesses

Getty Images

Natalie Brown, of Mt. Airy, Md., holds a sign in front of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, during a demonstration to demand that Gov. Larry Hogan (R) lift restrictions that have closed certain businesses in Maryland since the coronavirus outbreak on Church Circle in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, April 18, 2020. The event titled Operation Gridlock Annapolis was hosted by the Patriot Picket and Reopen Maryland. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Long lines of cars snaked through the narrow streets of Annapolis as part of a protest pushing back against widespread shutdowns of businesses that have been enacted to combat the coronavirus.

The Capital in Annapolis reported that the protest began around noon Saturday and proceeded in an orderly fashion.

A group called Reopen Maryland has received more than 2,000 signatures to a petition asking Gov. Larry Hogan to immediately reopen businesses as well as educational and religious institutions.

Many protesters stayed in their cars but photos showed more than a dozen protesters standing outside Church Circle in the city waving and holding signs.

Protesters waved signs reading “All jobs are essential,” “Shut down the shutdown” and “It's 2020, not Orwell's 1984.” Several people carried Trump 2020 signs.

