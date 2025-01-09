Immigration

‘Protect Marylanders': Governor responds as DC-area ICE raid is weighed for Trump term's start

"As Governor, I have an obligation to protect Marylanders, including members of our immigrant communities. I take that obligation seriously and will wait to see what actions the new administration takes on immigration policy," Wes Moore said

By Thayma Sánchez Gómez

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a campaign event with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Kentland Community Center in Landover, Maryland, on June 7, 2024.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Maryland’s governor weighed in after NBC News reported the Trump administration is considering a high-profile immigration raid in the D.C. area in the first days of his term.

Three people familiar with Trump team discussions said the transition team has repeatedly asked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials about resources and logistics immediately available to carry out workplace raids.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he’s grateful for immigrants’ contributions to the state and will await President-elect Donald Trump’s actions on immigration.

"As Governor, I have an obligation to protect Marylanders, including members of our immigrant communities. I take that obligation seriously and will wait to see what actions the new administration takes on immigration policy," Moore said Thursday in a statement to Telemundo 44.

Sources told NBC News a raid could target businesses in agriculture, construction, hospitality or health care. It was unclear when raids could occur. Sources said they believe they could come within days of Trump's inauguration and even as early as on Inauguration Day.

Moore cited four values driving his administration’s work during the presidential transition.
"We will deliver for Marylanders, we will defend our constitutional rights, we will grow our economy, and we will restore faith in our public servants, our institutions, and our democracy. And as policy evolves, we will weigh our actions against these values," the governor said.

