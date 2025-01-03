Threatening letters about sanctuary cities sent to elected leaders

Elected leaders from across the country, including the D.C. metropolitan area, are receiving letters threatening legal action regarding their immigration policies.

America First Legal, run by one of President-elect Donald Trump’s advisors, Stephen Miller, notified about 250 elected officials across the country that they could face legal consequences for interfering with or impeding federal immigration enforcement. America First Legal did not respond to a request for comment.

Central American Resource Center Executive Director Abel Nunez said the letters have no weight.

“These are just threatening letters to confuse people to make it seem larger contingent of Americans that want this, but the reality is that it's just a scare tactic," Nunez said.

Miller previously promised what he called “the largest deportation operation in American history.”

The letters were sent to several elected officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including Rockville, Hyattsville and Alexandria.

Nunez says the letters are having the desired effect of instilling fear and concern for what the future holds.

“The reality is the Trump administration doesn't have the infrastructure to do the mass deportations, so they are trying to scare jurisdictions into compliance,” Nunez said.

The letters are mostly form or standardized letters, but they do mention certain violent crimes. A letter sent to Montgomery County leaders alleges an undocumented immigrant, who Immigration and Customs Enforcement had requested be held, was released. That suspect was later charged in connection with the murder of a 2-year-old in a stroller in Langley Park.

A letter citing the same case was also sent to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“I don't believe we are in violation of any laws, but I also haven't read the letter,” Bowser said.

A letter sent to Prince George's County says an undocumented immigrant charged with a murder in September had been previously released on separate charges despite federal detainer requests.

“We have identified your jurisdiction as a sanctuary jurisdiction that is violating federal law. Such lawlessness subjects you and your subordinates to significant risk of criminal and civil liability. Accordingly, we are sending this letter to put you on notice of this risk and insist that you comply with our nation’s laws,” the letters generally state.

Montgomery County officials said they received the letter and it is under review.

