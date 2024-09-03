‘Profound impact': Bullis School mourns death of football coach

Members of the Bullis School community in Potomac, Maryland, are mourning the death of a coach, mentor and friend.

Varsity football coach Ray Butler died Monday, the head of school said in a letter Tuesday, on the first day of school.

Butler became head coach last year after working on the security team and then as a member of the football coaching staff. His "sudden departure leaves a void," Christian G. Sullivan’s letter said.

“Ray made a profound impact on the lives of students. He was a constant source of support, offering words of encouragement and wisdom both on and off the field. His legacy at Bullis will be remembered not only for the victories he led but for the countless lives he touched with his kindness, patience, and steadfast dedication,” the letter said.

Butler suffered a brain aneurysm last week and was hospitalized, News4 has learned.

School officials did not immediately respond to an inquiry, and funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.