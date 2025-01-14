Prince William County principal on administrative leave amid investigation

A Prince William County high school principal is on involuntary administrative leave as the district conducts an investigation for possible wrongdoing, according to officials.

Michael Bishop has been the principal of Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia for more than a decade. His 20-year-old son Nathan Bishop was also an employee in the division's central office until he resigned amid a felony arrest and conviction, according to officials.

While Nathan Bishop was in the role, court records show that he was charged and pled guilty to aggravated sexual battery for engaging in nonconsensual sex with an unconscious victim.

According to Prince William County Public Schools, Nathan Bishop passed a background check before he was hired. He did not report to the school district that he was arrested and convicted, despite being required to.

Nathan Bishop resigned four days after his arrest without notifying the school district about the arrest.

The former chairman of the school board posted documents on social media alleging that Michael Bishop knew about his son's arrest and did not disclose it to administrators.

Patriot High School's vice principal is now serving as the interim principal and Nathan Bishop has yet to be sentenced for his felony conviction.

News4 reached out to both Michael Bishop and Nathan Bishop's attornies for comment and has not heard back yet.