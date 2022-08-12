Prince George's County Schools to Require Masks Again

Masks will be required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools again starting Monday, Aug. 15, the district announced Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students are set to return to classrooms on August 29.

Masks will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice “in light of the highly contagious COVID-19 BA.5 variant,” the district said in a statement. The county health department recommended the decision, the district said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the county’s COVID-19 community level as high as of Friday.

PGCPS made masks optional last month. The CDC loosened a number of COVID restrictions on Thursday, including those related to schools.

