Mother of 3 killed in Oxon Hill hit-and-run

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Thursday night.

Sandra Abarca Orellana had been shopping at a mall on Oxon Hill Road and was crossing the road, headed for a bus stop, when she was struck by a car after 9 p.m.

The 52-year-old mother of three was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial lookout was for a burgundy, four-door sedan last seen heading north on Oxon Hill Road toward Tanger Outlets National Harbor.

An off-duty police officer working security at a nearby restaurant was among the first to reach the scene.

A Prince George’s County police spokesperson said there have been 20 pedestrian fatalities in the county this year, including 10 hit-and-runs.

As darkness falls earlier this time of year, drivers are advised to take extra precautions – slowing down, not driving distracted.

Pedestrians out after dark should wear light-colored, reflective clothing. Carrying a flashlight while crossing streets at night can make them more visible.

