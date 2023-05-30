Prince George’s County Police Department

Former Prince George's Police Officer Gets 45 Days in Jail for Assaulting Teen

By Matthew Stabley

NBC Universal, Inc.

A former Prince George's County police officer was sentenced to 45 days in jail for choking and punching a 17-year-old boy in October 2020.

Darryl Wormuth was convicted earlier this month of second-degree assault and misconduct while on duty.

Prosecutors say Wormuth choked and throat-punched a handcuffed Kayvon Hines, who fit the description of a suspect police were looking for in Suitland.

“I can tell you on the night of this incident, our victim was doing nothing wrong,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

Hines said the assault made him afraid to go out.

“I’m just glad that we got justice, that he knows how it feels to be in handcuffs and how it feels to be arrested,” Hines said.

Wormuth had been with the department since 2007. He was suspended without pay in 2021.

