Fire destroys ambulance at Upper Marlboro fire station

Eight firefighters in Prince George's County woke up to flames spreading through their firehouse on Sunday.

It happened at Station 820 on Pratt Street in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

The fire alarms sounded at around 5 a.m., and alerted the firefighters inside.

No one was hurt in the fire.

A spokesperson told News4 that the flames destroyed an ambulance, but the department may be able to salvage other equipment.

The Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department also said that the station has a reserve fleet, so the fire and loss of the ambulance won't affect emergency services.

The cause of the flames is still under investigation.