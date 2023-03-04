Eagles Wide Receiver Zach Pascal Robbed at Gunpoint in Maryland

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, two law enforcement sources in Prince George’s County confirmed.

Two people approached a victim in the 5300 block of Manor Drive in Upper Marlboro about 2:25 a.m. and demanded his property, police said.

He was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

Pascal attended Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.

