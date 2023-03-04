Crime and Courts

Eagles Wide Receiver Zach Pascal Robbed at Gunpoint in Maryland

By Matthew Stabley

Zach Pascal of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants during the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was robbed at gunpoint early Friday morning, two law enforcement sources in Prince George’s County confirmed.

Two people approached a victim in the 5300 block of Manor Drive in Upper Marlboro about 2:25 a.m. and demanded his property, police said.

He was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

Pascal attended Wise High School in Upper Marlboro.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsPrince George's CountyPhiladelphia Eagles
