Prince George's County Fair Canceled

The Prince George's County Fair is canceled as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb.

"After careful consideration with our members and the Health Department, we are sad to say that Prince George’s County Fair will not take place this year. The safety of our community will always come first. We look forward to using this time to start planning for 2022," fair organizers posted online.

The fair was set to run from Thursday to Sunday and feature numerous exhibits, livestock shows and contests.

County health officials reported an additional 1,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases last week. Two more people died of the virus last week.

Nearly 1,600 people have died in Prince George's County from the virus since the pandemic began.