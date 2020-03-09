Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Prince George’s County

By NBC Washington Staff

Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed Prince George's County's first positive case of coronavirus in a tweet Monday night.

This brings Maryland's total number of coronavirus cases to six.

According to the announcement, the resident contracted the virus while traveling out-of-state.

"There appear to be no major concerns over exposure risk to the community [and] no connection to the previous positive cases," he wrote.

According to Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, there will be a press conference Tuesday morning to address the new case.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story

This article tagged under:

MarylandcoronavirusPRINCE GEORGES COUNTYGovernor Larry Hogan
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us