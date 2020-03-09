Gov. Larry Hogan Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Prince George’s County

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed Prince George's County's first positive case of coronavirus in a tweet Monday night.

This brings Maryland's total number of coronavirus cases to six.

According to the announcement, the resident contracted the virus while traveling out-of-state.

"There appear to be no major concerns over exposure risk to the community [and] no connection to the previous positive cases," he wrote.

According to Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, there will be a press conference Tuesday morning to address the new case.

