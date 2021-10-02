Alexandria

Power Outage Affects Hundreds During Alexandria Neighborhood Festival

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson slammed Dominion Energy in a tweet for "plunging a central business district into darkness for the better part of their biggest day of the year."

By NBC Washington Staff

A power outage left hundreds of people without electricity in Alexandria, Virginia, during a large neighborhood festival, prompting the mayor to slam Dominion Energy in a tweet Saturday. 

The 26th annual Art on the Avenue festival had brought crowds out to Mt. Vernon Avenue — but then, the power went out.

The outage affected about 350 customers “on or near Mt. Vernon Avenue in the Del Ray area of the City of Alexandria,” Peggy Fox, a media and community affairs manager for Dominion Energy, said. 

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said that "plunging a central business district into darkness for the better part of their biggest day of the year, with no inclement weather, is unacceptable,” in a tweet to the company. 

Fox said crews were working to repair underground switch and cable equipment which had caused the outage. 

“However, due to the ongoing ‘Art On the Avenue’ festival which has attracted many citizens to the area, the bulk of repair work will be completed after the event,” she said. 

Dominion Energy estimated that service would be restored to customers sometime between 1 and 6 a.m. Sunday.

