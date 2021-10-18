police-involved shooting

Police Fatally Shoot Person in Southeast DC

By NBCWashington Staff

D.C. police shot and killed a person in Southeast Monday.

The shooting took place before 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE just south of the Congress Heights Metro Station near 13th Street.

Police went to the area to serve a temporary protective order. Police have not released more details about the shooting.

The officer was not hurt.

Police have yet to release the gender or age of the deceased.

Refresh this article for updates on this developing story.

