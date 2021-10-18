Police Fatally Shoot Person in Southeast DC

D.C. police shot and killed a person in Southeast Monday.

The shooting took place before 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE just south of the Congress Heights Metro Station near 13th Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police went to the area to serve a temporary protective order. Police have not released more details about the shooting.

Chief Contee is on the scene and provides an update in an officer involved shooting that occurred in 1300 block of Congress Street, SE. pic.twitter.com/nm9jdS1bW6 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 18, 2021

The officer was not hurt.

Police have yet to release the gender or age of the deceased.

Refresh this article for updates on this developing story.