Police Fatally Shoot Person in Southeast DC

D.C. police shot and killed a person in Southeast Monday.
The shooting took place before 5 p.m. in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE just south of the Congress Heights Metro Station near 13th Street.
Police went to the area to serve a temporary protective order. Police have not released more details about the shooting.
The officer was not hurt.
Police have yet to release the gender or age of the deceased.
