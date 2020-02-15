Local
DC Police

Police Cruiser Struck by Stolen Vehicle in SE

Three police officers were injured in the crash

By Brianna Crummy

NBC4

A DC Police cruiser was struck by a stolen vehicle Friday night leaving three officers seriously injured, according to police.

Just after 11 p.m. the police car was hit head on near the intersection of 4th Street and Valley Avenue SE. The officers injured by the crash were inside the car when it was hit.

There were two people inside the stolen vehicle. They were taken into custody after fleeing the scene.

Local

The three injured officers sustained non life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital after the crash.

