Bladensburg

Police Chase Suspects From Bladensburg to DC

By NBC Washington Staff

Police are investigating a police chase that started in Bladensburg, Maryland, and ended in D.C., authorities say.

Officer responded to a call about two individuals early Monday morning. When police arrived one suspect attempted to run over officers with a vehicle, the Bladensburg police said in a statement.

Officers fired shots and then a chase ensued from Bladensburg to Southeast, D.C.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

 A suspect is in custody. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.  

This article tagged under:

Bladensburg
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us