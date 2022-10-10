Police Chase Suspects From Bladensburg to DC

Police are investigating a police chase that started in Bladensburg, Maryland, and ended in D.C., authorities say.
Officer responded to a call about two individuals early Monday morning. When police arrived one suspect attempted to run over officers with a vehicle, the Bladensburg police said in a statement.
Officers fired shots and then a chase ensued from Bladensburg to Southeast, D.C.
A suspect is in custody. Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.