Police Chase Suspects From Bladensburg to DC

Police are investigating a police chase that started in Bladensburg, Maryland, and ended in D.C., authorities say.

Officer responded to a call about two individuals early Monday morning. When police arrived one suspect attempted to run over officers with a vehicle, the Bladensburg police said in a statement.

ICYMI: The intersection of 57th Ave & Jefferson St. in Bladensburg is closed for an investigation. (@BladensburgPD) says 3 officers fired shots at a car that was trying to run them over. Officers began chasing after the car and later caught the suspect in SE D.C. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/t4Az8RNCO8 — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) October 10, 2022

Officers fired shots and then a chase ensued from Bladensburg to Southeast, D.C.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A suspect is in custody. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.