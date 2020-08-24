Maryland

Police Arrest Maryland Man for Hitting Woman With Car

By Associated Press

A Maryland man was arrested after police said he hit a woman with a car in the parking lot at a fast-food restaurant, authorities said Friday.

Steven Dontrell Smith, 27, was arrested in Washington, D.C. on Friday, according to a news release from the Howard County Department of Police. He's charged with attempted murder, assault and kidnapping, police said. His status couldn't be determined on Friday.

According to police, Smith and the victim got into a fight inside the car at the restaurant in Laurel on Wednesday before she got out of the car. Police said surveillance video showed the car leaving before returning and hitting the woman and another car. The man then got out of the car and dragged the woman into the car before leaving.

The victim, identified by police as a 27-year-old acquaintance of the suspect, was found in a different location. She was evaluated at a hospital Friday and treated for minor injuries, police said.

Police said they received a tip on Thursday that led them to locate the car, which was determined to have been stolen in another state in July.

