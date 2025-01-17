Pickup plunges into icy Potomac after crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge

A pickup truck plunged into the icy Potomac River after a collision with another vehicle on the outbound lanes of the Arlington Memorial Bridge, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

The white pickup crashed through the railing just before 7 p.m. on a snowy evening. It’s submerged in the water.

The Metropolitan Police Department Harbor Unit is at the scene.

One person was removed from the truck and is receiving advanced life support on the shore.

Two people from the other car involved in the collision suffered minor injuries.

Traffic came to a stop on the bridge, which has been closed. U.S. Park Police is diverting traffic.

Drivers are asked to avoid the Arlington Memorial Bridge, Rock Creek Parkway and Ohio Drive.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for more on this developing story.