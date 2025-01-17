Driver dies after truck crashes on Memorial Bridge, plunges into icy Potomac River

A driver has died after a pickup truck crashed on the Arlington Memorial Bridge during the Thursday evening rush, plunging into the icy Potomac River.

The white pickup truck’s driver was headed out of Arlington, Virginia, and toward D.C. about 7 p.m. when the driver crashed into another vehicle, lost control and veered across all lanes of traffic.

Dashcam video shows the moment the truck slammed into the bridge’s stone railings. Witnesses are then seen running across traffic to try to help.

D.C. Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department Harbor Unit and first responders from multiple other jurisdictions rushed to the scene. Divers jumped into the freezing river.

One person pulled from the river received "advanced life support" on the shore, D.C. Fire and EMS said. That person was taken to a hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, fire officials said.

On Friday, U.S. Park Police confirmed the driver died. Authorities haven't released any more information about the driver.

Medics treated two people in another vehicle for minor injuries.

“The divers have equipment for conditions like this,” D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said after the crash. “It’s hard work; it’s very dangerous work. So not only are they dealing with cold weather. They’re dealing with the current; they’re dealing with limited access. They’ve all been through rehab. There’s no other injuries to report to any of the responders. But it really is a complicated effort.”

Rescue crews searched around the sunken pickup and found no other people in the water.

It wasn't immediately clear why the pickup driver crashed.

Traffic came to a stop on the bridge, which was closed for hours as U.S. Park Police diverted traffic.

The bridge was back open to traffic early Friday. Officers were posted at the gaping hole in the stone railing and metal barricades were in place.

