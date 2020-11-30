Photos: White House Reveals Christmas Decorations

The White House has revealed its Christmas decorations for this year, providing a tour for news media on Monday before a reception for the volunteers who helped decorate.

This year's White House Christmas theme is “America the Beautiful,” a concept that aims to highlight the people, places and things that make the U.S. unique.

Official press photos reveal the Cross Hall, Blue Room, Red Room Green Room and East Colonnade elegantly decorated with 62 Christmas trees, 106 Christmas wreaths, more than 1,200 feet of garland, more than 3,200 strands of lights and 17,000 bows.

Volunteers helped install the decorations, which included special touches like U.S. Space Force themed ornaments.

Other ornaments on the official Christmas tree, located in the Blue Room, were designed by students from across the country who were asked to keep this year's theme in mind.

The decor also includes the famous annual White House gingerbread house which is being displayed in the State Dining Room. For the first time the gingerbread house now includes a miniature Rose Garden and First Ladies' Garden.