Photos: See DC's new Go-Go Museum

A rendering of the new Go-Go Museum from the outside.
A rendering of the Go-Go Museum from the inside.
A photo of the Go-Go Museum & Cafe.
A photo of the mural and rooftop stage of the Go-Go Museum & Cafe.

