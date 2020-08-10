Photos: Explosion in Baltimore Destroys Several Homes, Leaves One Dead
A gas explosion in a Baltimore neighborhood killed a woman, destroyed three row homes and left several people trapped in the rubble Monday, firefighters said.
Rescuers were sifting through the debris at Labyrinth and Reisterstown roads in search of survivors, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.
See aerial images from Chopper4 below. You can also watch the search and rescue effort live here.
15 photos
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
6/15
7/15
8/15
9/15
10/15
11/15
12/15
13/15
14/15
15/15