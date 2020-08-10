Photos: Explosion in Baltimore Destroys Several Homes, Leaves One Dead

By NBCWashington Staff

A gas explosion in a Baltimore neighborhood killed a woman, destroyed three row homes and left several people trapped in the rubble Monday, firefighters said.

Rescuers were sifting through the debris at Labyrinth and Reisterstown roads in search of survivors, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

Rescuers were sifting through the debris at Labyrinth and Reisterstown roads in search of survivors, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

According to officials, several houses exploded in a neighborhood in northwest Baltimore on Monday morning
