Photos: Pro- and Anti-Abortion Protesters Descend on Supreme Court

Pro- and anti-abortion rights protesters gathered in front of the Supreme Court before sunrise Wednesday, demonstrating as justices consider a case that could fundamentally change abortion law in this country.

Both sides have framed Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health as an all-or-nothing fight to reaffirm or end the constitutional right to an abortion, the Associated Press reports. Arguments were scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Demonstrators crowded around the court before arguments, carrying balloons and dueling signs with phrases including "abortion is essential" and "abortion is murder."