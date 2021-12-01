Photos: Pro- and Anti-Abortion Protesters Descend on Supreme Court

Pro- and anti-abortion rights protesters gathered in front of the Supreme Court before sunrise Wednesday, demonstrating as justices consider a case that could fundamentally change abortion law in this country.
Both sides have framed Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health as an all-or-nothing fight to reaffirm or end the constitutional right to an abortion,
the Associated Press reports. Arguments were scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Demonstrators crowded around the court before arguments, carrying balloons and dueling signs with phrases including "abortion is essential" and "abortion is murder."
WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 01: Protesters, demonstrators and activists gather in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, on December 01, 2021 in Washington, DC. With the addition of conservative justices to the court by former President Donald Trump, experts believe this could be the most important abortion case in decades and could undermine or overturn Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2021. – The justices weigh whether to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks and overrule the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 30: Anti-abortion activists prepare to spend the night outside the U.S. Supreme Court on November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. On Wednesday, the Court will hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case about a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks, long before fetal viability. With the addition of conservative justices to the court by President Donald Trump, experts believe this could be the most important abortion case in decades and could undermine or overturn Roe v. Wade. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)