Photos: Postcard Exhibit Highlights Civil Rights Sit-Ins in Arlington
Sixty-one years ago this month, several Howard University students and allies walked into the People's Drug Store on Lee Highway in Arlington. For the next two weeks, they participated in sit-ins to protest white-only lunch counters across the county.
Now, there is a special exhibit and postcards to mark this moment of Arlington's civil rights history.
Visitors can view the photographs at the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington, Virginia through June 23.
