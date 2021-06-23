Photos: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses Onto 295 in DC; 6 Hurt

A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto DC-295 in Northeast Washington, D.C., Wednesday, leaving at least six people injured and trapping a truck that leaked gallons of diesel fuel into drains, officials say.

Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries and two others were evaluated, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Information wasn’t immediately released on what may have prompted the collapse or whether anyone was walking on the bridge at the time.

7 photos
1/7
News4's Adam Tuss
A bridge collapsed on DC-295 in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2021.
2/7
News4's Adam Tuss
A car damaged after a bridge collapsed on DC-295 in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2021.
3/7
News4's Adam Tuss
A car damaged after a bridge collapsed on DC-295 in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2021.
4/7
A bridge at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street NE that’s over DC-295 collapsed Wednesday, authorities say.
5/7
DC Fire and EMS
A car damaged after a bridge collapsed on DC-295 in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2021.
6/7
DC Fire and EMS
A car damaged after a bridge collapsed on DC-295 in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2021.
7/7
DC Fire and EMS
A car damaged after a bridge collapsed on DC-295 in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2021.

