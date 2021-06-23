Photos: Pedestrian Bridge Collapses Onto 295 in DC; 6 Hurt
A pedestrian bridge collapsed onto DC-295 in Northeast Washington, D.C., Wednesday, leaving at least six people injured and trapping a truck that leaked gallons of diesel fuel into drains, officials say.
Four people were taken to hospitals with injuries and two others were evaluated, D.C. Fire and EMS said.
Information wasn’t immediately released on what may have prompted the collapse or whether anyone was walking on the bridge at the time.