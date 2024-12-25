PHOTOS: NICU babies at Children's National get festive outfits for 1st Christmas

The smallest patients at D.C.'s Children's National Hospital got some special Christmas outfits for their first holiday, and the resulting photoshoot would make anyone's heart grow three sizes.
The teeny-tiny festive 'fits were provided by the March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program, along with some former NICU patients and RNs.
Among the adorable Christmas costumes were a "special delivery," a mini Santa Claus, a few candy canes and a couple of tiny presents.
Take a look at the photo gallery below:
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.