Photos: Moechella Demonstration Against Gentrification Gathers 3,000 Washingtonians, Organizers Say

The latest demonstration in the #DontMuteDC movement, Moechella gathered a reported 3,000 people at the intersection of 14th and U streets in Shaw, organizers said. Dancing and singing to the sound of Go-Go music, demonstrators celebrated the historic culture that D.C. was known for before waves of development and gentrification began to push black Washingtonians out of the city.