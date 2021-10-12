Photos: Metro Train Derails, Passengers Wait to Be Rescued

By NBC Washington Staff

A Metro train "partially derailed" on the blue line near the Arlington Cemetery station just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, and firefighters are working to get hundreds of passengers out of the tunnel, Metro and fire officials said.

News4's Adam Tuss explained such rescue operations can take hours. Crews must also turn off power to the Metro's third rail, which is 750 volts.

Photos show passengers waiting to be rescued and walk the train tracks.

Noelle
Noelle
Noelle
@Gingrsnappr

