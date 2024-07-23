See inside the floating Olympic village that will house dozens of surfers

During the 2024 Olympics, surfers will have a unique home a long way away from Paris.

The 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition will take place in Tahiti, half-way across the world from the rest of the games — and the Olympic village. Rather than endure traditional Olympic accommodations, the surfers will spend their off-time aboard an Aranui 5 cruise ship.

Although the surfers' temporary home may vary from the boat's usual layout, the following photos capture the interior of a typical Aranui 5 ship.

The Aranui 5 cruise ship.
The Royal Suite on the Aranui 5.
The Royal Suite lounge.
A Superior Deluxe room on the Aranui 5.
A standard stateroom on the ship.
The Presidential Suite's lounge and bar area.
The sitting room area in the Presidential Suite.
Bunk beds on the Aranui 5.
The ship's Veranda Bar.
The Sky Bar.
The boat's restaurant.
One of the ship's lounge areas.
A pool deck at the rear of the Aranui 5.

