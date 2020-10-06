Photos: Gyms Open Outdoor Spaces as COVID-19 Pandemic Stretches On

By Andrea Swalec

Gyms in the D.C. area and across the country are opening outdoor exercise spaces as the coronavirus continues to spread. Here's a look.

12 photos
1/12
Monarch Beach Resort
Monarch Beach Resort in Orange County, California, moved its entire gym outdoors under a tent.
2/12
Gold's Gym
Here’s a look at how the outdoor turf space coming to Gold’s Gym in Arlington, Virginia, may look.
3/12
Gold’s Gym
The outdoor training terrace at Gold's Gym in Arlington will be back and to the right here.
4/12
Monarch Beach Resort
Monarch Beach Resort offers more than 50 weekly classes, “all held outdoors with fresh ocean breezes.”
5/12
Gold's Gym
Here's another look at the development, including a Gold's Gym, coming to the Rosslyn area of Arlington, Virginia.
6/12
Al Bello/Getty Images

A fitness instructor leads a body sculpting class in the parking lot of a Gold’s Gym in Islip, New York on Aug. 24, 2020.
7/12
Gold's Gym
Gym goers take a spin class in the parking lot of a Gold's Gym in Burlington, North Carolina.
8/12
Gold's Gym
A Gold's Gym in Poughkeepsie, New York, moved exercise machines under a tent outdoors.
9/12
Noam Galai/Getty Images

People jump rope outdoors at an Equinox gym on the Upper West Side, in New York City.
10/12
Noam Galai/Getty Images

A worker sprays SoulCycle bicycles with a disinfectant on Sept. 29, 2020 in the Hudson Yards area of New York City.
11/12
Gold’s Gym
A Gold's Gym in Southern California has outdoor space to use weights and punching bags.
12/12
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
People exercise in an outdoor area set up in a parking lot by a neighborhood gym in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2020.

This article tagged under:

fitnesscoronavirusCOVID-19gyms

