Photos: Gyms Open Outdoor Spaces as COVID-19 Pandemic Stretches On By Andrea Swalec • Published 2 hours ago • Updated 1 hour ago Gyms in the D.C. area and across the country are opening outdoor exercise spaces as the coronavirus continues to spread. Here's a look. 12 photos 1/12 Monarch Beach Resort Monarch Beach Resort in Orange County, California, moved its entire gym outdoors under a tent. 2/12 Gold's Gym Here's a look at how the outdoor turf space coming to Gold's Gym in Arlington, Virginia, may look. 3/12 Gold's Gym The outdoor training terrace at Gold's Gym in Arlington will be back and to the right here. 4/12 Monarch Beach Resort Monarch Beach Resort offers more than 50 weekly classes, "all held outdoors with fresh ocean breezes." 5/12 Gold's Gym Here's another look at the development, including a Gold's Gym, coming to the Rosslyn area of Arlington, Virginia. 6/12 Al Bello/Getty Images A fitness instructor leads a body sculpting class in the parking lot of a Gold's Gym in Islip, New York on Aug. 24, 2020. 7/12 Gold's Gym Gym goers take a spin class in the parking lot of a Gold's Gym in Burlington, North Carolina. 8/12 Gold's Gym A Gold's Gym in Poughkeepsie, New York, moved exercise machines under a tent outdoors. 9/12 Noam Galai/Getty Images People jump rope outdoors at an Equinox gym on the Upper West Side, in New York City. 10/12 Noam Galai/Getty Images A worker sprays SoulCycle bicycles with a disinfectant on Sept. 29, 2020 in the Hudson Yards area of New York City. 11/12 Gold's Gym A Gold's Gym in Southern California has outdoor space to use weights and punching bags. 12/12 Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images People exercise in an outdoor area set up in a parking lot by a neighborhood gym in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 2020.